| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

F1 fan ‘lucky’ to avoid ‘horrendous’ injury after being struck by debris

Spectator Will Sweet pictured with the debris. Photo: willsweet1/Instagram Expand
F1 Grand Prix of Australia. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Expand

Close

Spectator Will Sweet pictured with the debris. Photo: willsweet1/Instagram

Spectator Will Sweet pictured with the debris. Photo: willsweet1/Instagram

F1 Grand Prix of Australia. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

F1 Grand Prix of Australia. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

/

Spectator Will Sweet pictured with the debris. Photo: willsweet1/Instagram

Philip Duncan

A Formula One fan required medical attention after he was struck by flying debris in the chaotic ending to the Australian Grand Prix.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Will Sweet, 31, said he was fortunate to avoid a “horrendous” injury and called on Formula One and its governing body, the FIA, to make sure it does not happen again.

Most Watched

Privacy