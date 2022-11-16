| 7.3°C Dublin

Eyes on grand final, welcoming my parents to Oz and shock death of an ex-player

Orla O'Dwyer

AFLW DIARY

Orla O'Dwyer in action during a Brisbane Lions AFLW training session ahead of their clash against Adelaide. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Rivalry: Orla O'Dwyer of the Lions tackled by Hannah Button of the Crows during the 2021 AFLW Grand Final. The two sides have developed a rivalry in the league. Photo by: Mark Brake/Getty Images Expand

Orla O'Dwyer in action during a Brisbane Lions AFLW training session ahead of their clash against Adelaide. Photo: Getty Images

Rivalry: Orla O'Dwyer of the Lions tackled by Hannah Button of the Crows during the 2021 AFLW Grand Final. The two sides have developed a rivalry in the league. Photo by: Mark Brake/Getty Images

After 10 weeks on the treadmill, a week off can do you the world of good.

We played 11 matches from August 28 to November 5: taking in nine opponents (Richmond twice) across three Australian states (Queensland, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria) in eight stadiums.

