After 10 weeks on the treadmill, a week off can do you the world of good.

We played 11 matches from August 28 to November 5: taking in nine opponents (Richmond twice) across three Australian states (Queensland, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria) in eight stadiums.

You might get back to Brisbane airport late on Sunday night after a Saturday evening match in Melbourne.

You need to process match reviews and be diligent with your recovery, but you can’t dwell on them because you need to begin preparations for the next challenge – potentially with only a five-day turnaround for a game the following Friday night.

The break has been nice; it’s nearly two weeks since we turned the tables on Richmond in our qualifying final at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

The few days you have between AFLW matches are generally taken up by recovery, training sessions and tactical briefings on the opposition. So the extra time off has given us a chance to have some heavier mid-season training sessions and to look inwards, to find areas where we can improve rather than focusing on how to nullify opponents.

There’s a lot of pressure on us this season. For so long we felt we weren’t getting the kudos we deserved, maybe due to being so far removed from the Melbourne-centric world of Australian rules. That’s no longer the case – many people are tipping us to win our second AFLW title in two weeks’ time.

But we’re embracing the attention. We’ve had a really strong season, finishing top of the table and have so far won 10 of our 11 games. We’re just two wins away from a return to the summit but we’ll be made work every inch – starting against Adelaide Saturday night (from 8.40am Irish time) at the Metricon.

Derbies are only forming in this competition, bar the natural territorial ones, but our ongoing duels with the Crows have created the biggest rivalry in the league.

Only three clubs have been crowned AFLW champions – Adelaide (three times) and once each for us and Western Bulldogs – so there is a clash-of-the-titans feeling to Saturday’s preliminary final, which is essentially an AFLW semi-final.

Adelaide beat Brisbane in the 2017 grand final at the Metricon and we returned the favour on their home turf in 2021 – history plays its part.

Our coaches have been hyping us up all week, reminding us the entire season is on the line.

It’s only seven months since we lost a prelim final to Melbourne, so that pain is still raw and motivational.

You don’t want to be caught cold, that’s the one fear about getting the week off – especially as the Crows are rolling into this off last weekend’s semi-final win against Collingwood.

It’s obviously very different in that we are semi-professional here and have certain media commitments to fulfil as part of our contracts, but generally, players are free to show a bit of personality and to tell their own stories, which is good for the promotion of the game. At this stage of the season at home, most players aren’t allowed to utter a word.

Our coaches trust us not to give any trade secrets away. It’s the players, not the tactics, that most people are interested in anyway. Maybe it’s something we could learn from in the GAA.

Adelaide’s team is littered with AFLW winners and All-Australians, but we have every reason to feel confident. This is the strongest Brisbane side I’ve been part of since I moved here in 2019. I was only saying to the girls this week that I wouldn’t have got a game straight off the plane if I had come into a group this good.

They were rebuilding then after losing a number of players to the Gold Coast Suns. We’ve come a long way since. What we have now is very special.

I live with my team-mates. Even away from training and matches we spend time together for coffee, dinner or whatever.

Last weekend was our first match-free Friday-to-Sunday for nearly three months and a crew of us still spent it together – down in Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. When the relationships are that strong on and off the field, real trust builds.

And in terms of football, having played so many matches together, you know your team-mates’ habits – their patterns of play, signals, and decision-making tendencies.

Mum and Dad will be here Saturday too, to further enhance those family vibes. They’re due to land today and will stay until after the grand final, all going to plan, so fingers crossed we can give them something to shout about.

We beat Adelaide at the Metricon just over a month ago. The fast stadium surface suits our running game. I’ve never lost there – our last defeat on the Gold Coast was actually in the 2017 grand final to Saturday’s opponents. We are raring to go.

For all the hype and razzmatazz of finals footie, we were all given a sharp dose of perspective this week with the news that former Adelaide player Heather Anderson, a member of their 2017 team, died suddenly aged 28.

It’s so sad and many in the AFLW community – particularly in Adelaide – are still struggling to digest it.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.