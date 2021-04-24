Error in pommel horse final costs Rhys McClenaghan medal chance at European Championships

Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland competes during the Men's Artistic Pommel Horse final, where he placed 5th at the 2021 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastic. Photo by Thomas Schreyer/Sportsfile

There was no medal joy for Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan at the European Championships in Basel. He finished fifth in the pommel horse final.

He was the leading qualifier and the gold medal favourite, but a mistake forced him to dismount and his score of 13.566 wasn't enough to secure a podium finish.

Armenian Artur Davtyan claimed the gold medal with Great Britain’s Joe Frazer claimed a bronze medal with a score of 14.066.

There is a high attrition rate in the event. The reigning and Olympic champion Max Whitlock failed to make the final after he fell off during qualification.

There was another high-profile casualty in the final when Russia’s David Belyavskiy dismounted.

The stage looked set for McClenaghan, who was the last of the eight finalists to compete, to take the gold medal.

He looked on target to fulfil those expectation during his opening route before the error saw his hopes dashed.

This was McClenaghan first competition since October 2019 and he unveiled a new and more difficult routine in Switzerland.

He previously won a gold medal at the 2018 European championship as well as a gold medal at the last Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the 2019 World championship.

Unquestionably this result is a setback to his Olympic ambitions though it is preferable for it to happen in this competition rather than at the Tokyo Games in July.