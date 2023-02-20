| 11.6°C Dublin

Trevor Breen wraps up sensational weekend for Ireland in UAE

Irish riders capped off a sensational weekend at Sharjah, UAE, on Sunday with a pair of wins added to a podium finish in the five-star Grand Prix.

Shane Breen kicked things off with a hugely impressive success in the 1.45m two-star Grand Prix on his new mare Instrumental before on-fire Jessica Burke added a second five-star win of the weekend, this time at 1.55m on board the Irish Sport Horse Express Trend.

