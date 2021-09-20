Superb Kenny delivers on the double in Aachen

Irish showjumpers and eventers produced spectacular results across Europe and North America at the weekend.

A win in Aachen, Germany, is the holy grail for all riders and Darragh Kenny posted a superb showjumping double, with Crispo R in the Youngster Cup and with Volnay de Boisdeville in the 1.50m Two-Phase.

Wexford’s Bertram Allen captured Friday’s VBR Prize with Killossery Konfusion and then on Saturday, Ireland’s eventers gave a great account of themselves when finishing a very respectable third in the hotly-contested Eventing Nations Cup.

Elizabeth Power, daughter of showjumping legend Captain Con Power, led the Irish assault when finishing ninth individually with Azure. Cathal Daniels (Rioghan Rua) finished 13th and Joseph Murphy (Calmaro) 17th to round the team tally at 127 penalty points.

Sam Watson (Ballybolger Talisman) provided the drop-score when 35th of the 36 finishers. Britain claimed a narrow victory over Team USA.

Meanwhile at the 5-Star showjumping fixture at Traverse City in Michigan, USA, Ireland dominated the 1.50m competition when Paul O’Shea won through with Squirt Gun ahead of Shane Sweetnam (Indra van de Heihof) in second and Cormac Hanley (Chacco Top) in third.

The impressive O’Shea then finished second in the 1.60m Grand Prix with Skara Glens Machu Pichu while Andrew Bourns lined up fifth with Topblue.

At Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Canada, Conor Swail won Saturday’s ATB Financial Cup riding Count Me In. And in St Tropez, France yesterday Mark McAuley collected €40,000 for runner-up spot with Jasco vd Bisschop in the 5-Star Grand Prix.

Michael Duffy finished sixth with Jess Ten Halven, the 12-year-old gelding with which he posted a win on Friday.

At the 4* Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in Oxfordshire yesterday, Irish event rider Susie Berry steered the 10-year-old Irish-bred John the Bull into third place in hot company.