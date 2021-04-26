Strong displays from trio in Cork as Olympic selection calls near

Selection for the Tokyo Olympics will soon come into focus

Three members of Ireland’s 2018 Eventing World Championship silver medal winning team put in strong performances when dominating the podium in the CCI4*-S at Ballindenisk in Cork yesterday.

With selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games just around the corner, Sarah Ennis steered Horseware Stellor Rebound to victory ahead of Sam Watson with Tullabeg Flamenco in second while Padraig McCarthy, who also clinched individual silver at the World Championships in Tryon, USA in 2018, lined up in third.

In the CCI4*-L, Michael McNally and Eclipto came out on top ahead of Fred Scala and Everon Vivendi, while overnight leader Stephen Smith paid the price for a pole down in the final jumping phase to slip to third.

Joseph Murphy posted a convincing win with Chocolat in the CCI3*-L when completing on a dressage score of 26.2. Austin O’Connor and Isazsa were almost 10 penalty points behind in second with Emily Barrett a close third.

Ireland’s Eventing, Dressage and Showjumping teams for Tokyo will all be named at the end of June.

Meanwhile, at the Meadows Equestrian Centre in Co Down yesterday, Mikey Pender won the second leg of the Showjumping Ireland national Grand Prix series riding Gortlettra Lou.

From a star list of 45 there were three clear over the first course and 10 of those jumped clear once again, with only 0.13 seconds separating Pender from runner-up Deane Rogan who was partnering another eight-year-old, De L’Oiseliere.

Clem McMahon finished third with Hilton Banner while Tim McDonagh and Holypark Galoway slotted into fourth place. Jonathan Smyth lined up in fifth with Mulvin Lights Out and Pender also clinched sixth spot with MHS Cardenta. The series moves on to Galway Equestrian Centre in Athenry next weekend.