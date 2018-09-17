It was a famous for equestrian sports in this country today as Ireland's eventing team won silver at the World Equestrian Games in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

It was a famous for equestrian sports in this country today as Ireland's eventing team won silver at the World Equestrian Games in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

Silver success for the Irish eventing team and Padraig McCarthy as they make history at World Equestrian Games

Tipperary's Padraig McCarthy took the second spot on the podium in the individual competition after a stunning performance from his and his mount Mr Chunky.

The results have qualified Ireland for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and it's the first time Ireland have won a team medal at the Championships.

It's an amazing achievement for team manager Sally Corscadden and her team of Carlow’s Sam Watson, Galway’s Cathal Daniels, McCarthy and Meath’s Sarah Ennis.

The last Irish rider to win an individual medal was John Watson, father of Sam, who took silver in Lexington in 1978.

Great Britain won the team event and their rider Rosalind Canter took individual gold. Ingrid Klimke from Germany took bronze. Current Olympic champions France finished third, with Britain now adding the team world title to their European crown won in Poland last September.

Massive congratulations to Sally Corscadden and her team Cathal Daniels. Sam Watson, Padraig MCarthy and Sarah Ennis & Patricia Ryan

Tipperary's Padraig McCarthy has taken individual silver to crown a remarkable day - by the way we have also qualified for the Olympics pic.twitter.com/BJBgVBqTME — Team IRL Equestrian (@TeamIRLEq) September 17, 2018

**FLASH** Ireland make history and win World Championship Team Silver - Padraig McCarthy takes Individual Silver

It's a brilliant, outstanding, magnificent SILVER MEDAL for Ireland in the Eventing competition at the World Equestrian Games. pic.twitter.com/YWLQtqYiJE — Team IRL Equestrian (@TeamIRLEq) September 17, 2018

Ireland were in silver medal position heading into today’s final Show Jumping competition, after an impressive Dressage performance on Thursday and Friday, was followed by a remarkable Cross Country display by the Irish on Saturday, which saw them jump five places on the leaderboard.

The Irish Show Jumping team of Shane Sweetnam, Paul O’Shea, Shane Breen and Cian O’Connor, led by Rodrigo Pessoa begin their World Equestrian Games campaign on Wednesday.

Online Editors