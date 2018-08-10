Jump-off agony for Ireland as Mexico create history and win Aga Khan in Dublin
It was heartache for Ireland in the RDS as Mexico prevailed in a jump-off to claim their first-ever Aga Khan trophy.
Ireland - represented by Mark McAuley, Cameron Hanley, Shane Sweetnam and Paul O'Shea - finished joint second alongside France and Italy following four faults in the final round.
Incredible scenes here at @DublinHorseShow Aga Khan press conference. Mexican Magic 🍀 @McArdleBrendan @TheIrishField pic.twitter.com/WurZgrr2mN— TheIrishFieldHW (@TheIrishFieldHW) August 10, 2018
History is made at the RDS as MEXICO win the Aga Khan Trophy for the very first time— Team IRL Equestrian (@TeamIRLEq) August 10, 2018
Ireland, sponsored by The Underwriting Exchange and Devenish, finish in a share of runner-up spot along with France and Italy.#TheUnderwritingExchange#Devenish#Equiline#DublinHorseShow pic.twitter.com/X2bEFWQxJK
Cameron Hanley and Quirex unlucky to pick up four faults near the end of their round and Mexico are #AgaKhan trophy champions for the first time! Ireland finish joint-second with France and Italy. pic.twitter.com/3pTrPWnPAM— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 10, 2018
But for Mexico, it was a historic day as they celebrated with champagne during their press copnference.
