Friday 10 August 2018

Jump-off agony for Ireland as Mexico create history and win Aga Khan in Dublin

The Mexico team celebrate winning The Aga Khan Cup
It was heartache for Ireland in the RDS as Mexico prevailed in a jump-off to claim their first-ever Aga Khan trophy.

Ireland - represented by Mark McAuley, Cameron Hanley, Shane Sweetnam and Paul O'Shea - finished joint second alongside France and Italy following four faults in the final round.

But for Mexico, it was a historic day as they celebrated with champagne during their press copnference.

More to follow...

Online Editors

