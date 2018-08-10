It was heartache for Ireland in the RDS as Mexico prevailed in a jump-off to claim their first-ever Aga Khan trophy.

It was heartache for Ireland in the RDS as Mexico prevailed in a jump-off to claim their first-ever Aga Khan trophy.

Jump-off agony for Ireland as Mexico create history and win Aga Khan in Dublin

Ireland - represented by Mark McAuley, Cameron Hanley, Shane Sweetnam and Paul O'Shea - finished joint second alongside France and Italy following four faults in the final round.

But for Mexico, it was a historic day as they celebrated with champagne during their press copnference.

More to follow...

Online Editors