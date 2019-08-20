Sport Equestrian

Tuesday 20 August 2019

Irish women's Dressage team make history with Olympic qualification

Heike Holstein of Ireland riding Sambuca competes during Day 1 of the Dressage Grand Prix Team Competition at the Longines FEI European Championship presented by Rabobank at Foundation CHIO on August 19, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for FEI
Heike Holstein of Ireland riding Sambuca competes during Day 1 of the Dressage Grand Prix Team Competition at the Longines FEI European Championship presented by Rabobank at Foundation CHIO on August 19, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for FEI

Ireland will have a Dressage team at the Olympic Games for the first time in after the 'Girls In Green' secured qualification for Tokyo 2020 after a stunning performance at the Longines FEI European Championships in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The Irish team of Anna Merveldt, Judy Reynolds, Heike Holstein and Kate Dwyer, finished on a final score of 213.540, to finish second of the eight teams who had been chasing one of the three tickets to Tokyo that were on offer at the final Olympic qualifier for European teams. 

Ireland were just outside the Olympic qualifying places when Kildare's Judy Reynolds entered the arena as last to go with her horse Vancouver K. Under huge pressure, Reynolds delivered a stunning performance to set a new Irish record of 76.351 which guaranteed Ireland a team place at the Olympic Games for the first time ever.

