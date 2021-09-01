Irish team give solid performance on day two of Longines FEI Jumping European Championships

Ireland’s showjumpers are lying seventh of the 15 competing teams at the Longines FEI Jumping European Championships in Riesenbeck, Germany, going into the second day of competition today.

After yesterday’s results were converted into points, Daniel Coyle (Legacy), Michael Duffy (Zilton SL Z), Eoin McMahon (Chacon 2) and Mark McAuley (Jasco VD Bisschop) have accumulated 12.73 penalty points and are lying just over three points behind the defending champions from Belgium.

The French are in fifth, the Netherlands in fourth while Switzerland, Germany and Sweden hold the top three places.

The Swedes, who grabbed team Olympic gold in Tokyo just a few short weeks ago, lead with a total penalty of 3.59 to date and two of their side - Olympic individual silver medallist Peder Fredricson and Douglas Lindelow - are lying second and third individually.

Best of the Irish in the individual rankings is Duffy in 20th place. Coyle is in 31st, McAuley 33rd and McMahon is lying 47th of the 65 starters in yesterday’s Speed class which was won by Germany’s David Will riding C Vier.

The top-ten nations from today’s competition will go through to tomorrow’s team finale, and the top-25 horse and rider combinations will then go through to Sunday’s Individual medal decider.