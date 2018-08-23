Irish Olympic rider Jonty Evans speaks publicly for first time since horror fall

Irish Olympic rider Jonty Evans has spoken publicly for the first time following a heavy fall on the final day of the Tattersalls International Horse Trials that left him in a coma.

The 46-year-old was rushed to hospital after he fell from his Rio Olympic ride, Cooley Rorkes Drift, in Ratoath, Co Meath on June 4.

Jonty has been passed fit to travel to the UK to continue his rehabilitation at a specialist neuro unit and, speaking after his trip, he said: "I am humbled by all the support I have received and all the help I have been given by the staff at the Beaumont and Connolly Hospitals.

"I would especially like to mention Ciaran and Emily Glynn at Killossery, and my family Maggie Evans, Arthur Griffiths and Hannah Evans for their support. I am by no means out of the woods, but intend to keep trying."

According to Horse Sport Ireland, Jonty is "making good progress" and has been advised to remain in a "quiet and calm environment".

The incident occurred when the horse hit the flagpole coming out of the narrow brush element and the pair jolted sideways on landing.

Evans, who was hanging sideways on the near side, hung on but fell off the horse just as they reached the top of the ascent mound.

It's understood the event rider landed on the right side of his head and shoulder and nearby medics raced to his aid.

The athlete was quickly attended to and assessed and within minutes, both a helicopter and an ambulance were called to the scene.

If you wish to make a donation, the family's chosen charity is the David Foster Injured Riders Fund http://www.davidfosterinjuredridersfund.ie/

Online Editors