Irish Olympic rider Jonty Evans has regained consciousness and is 'interacting positively'

Irish Olympic rider Jonty Evans has regained consciousness as he continues his recovery following a heavy fall on the final day of the Tattersalls International Horse Trials last month.

The 46-year-old was rushed to hospital after he fell from his Rio Olympic ride, Cooley Rorkes Drift, in Ratoath, Co Meath on June 4.

In a statement released through Horse Sport Ireland today, Jonty's family announced that he has awoken from his coma and is responding well.

"We are pleased to report that over the past 10 days Jonty's condition has continued to slowly improve. Jonty has now regained consciousness and is beginning to interact positively with the medical team and his family," it read.

"Jonty is having physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions, which will continue for the foreseeable future as he regains strength and his head injury continues to improve. Due to the need for Jonty to remain in a quiet and calm environment for a significant period of time, and to continue his recovery as privately as possible, the medical team have advised the family to keep visitors strictly to a minimum.

"The family deeply appreciate all the actions, support and kind words that Jonty has received over the past weeks from the 'Eventing Community' – they have found this a great source of strength."

The British-based eventer was second going into the deciding cross-country phase of the George Mernagh Memorial CIC 3-Star competition, and was just five fences from home when the accident occurred at the second element of the final water complex.

The incident occurred when the horse hit the flagpole coming out of the narrow brush element and the pair jolted sideways on landing.

Evans, who was hanging sideways on the near side, hung on but fell off the horse just as they reached the top of the ascent mound.

It's understood the event rider landed on the right side of his head and shoulder and nearby medics raced to his aid.

The athlete was quickly attended to and assessed and within minutes, both a helicopter and an ambulance were called to the scene.

If you wish to make a donation, the family's chosen charity is the David Foster Injured Riders Fund http://www.davidfosterinjuredridersfund.ie/

