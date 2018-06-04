Top Irish rider, Jonty Evans (46), was rushed to hospital yesterday evening following a heavy fall from his Rio Olympic ride, Cooley Rorkes Drift, on the final day of the Tattersalls International Horse Trials in Ratoath, Co Meath.

Irish Olympian Jonty Evans in intensive care after fall on the final day of the Tattersalls International Horse Trials

The British-based eventer was lying second going into the deciding cross-country phase of the George Mernagh Memorial CIC 3-Star competition, and was just five fences from home when the accident occurred at the second element of the final water complex.

British star, William Fox-Pitt,who suffered a severe head injury in a fall in 2015, also hit the deck at the same fence which proved challenging throughout yesterday's competition. Evans was first taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown before being transferred to Beaumont for further treatment. He produced a brilliant performance to finish ninth in Rio but his horse was subsequently put on the market by its owners so Evans set up a successful crowd-funding campaign which pulled in £500,000 to keep the ride on the gelding he calls 'Art'.

A statement from the event at 9.07pm last night said: “Irish eventing rider Jonty Evans, who fell at fence 19b, the second element of the water complex in the CIC3* competition at Tattersalls International Horse Trials, was transferred to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, for further evaluation. “Cooley Rorkes Drift was uninjured in the fall.

“Following initial evaluation in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Jonty Evans is being transferred to Beaumont Hospital for further treatment.” The Team Ireland Equestrian Facebook page gave similar information yesterday evening, adding that Jonty “remains in a stable condition”.

A further update from Tattersalls this morning said: “Following further evaluation at Beaumont Hospital, Jonty Evans is in the neuro intensive care unit and his condition is being monitored and treated.” More to follow

