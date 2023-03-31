Ireland claim double in Youth Nations Cup showjumping event in Belgium

Irish teams win Pony and Junior Nations Cup titles

Both the Irish Pony (under 16) and the Irish Junior (under 18) showjumping teams topped the podium in today's, Friday 31st of March, Nations Cup in Belgium.

The Irish Pony Showjumping team, led by Horse Sport Ireland Team Manager Gary Marshall, won the 1.30m CSIOP Nations Cup. Finishing on an impressed score of 3 faults, seeing off competition from the Netherlands who finished second on a score of 4 faults and Germany in third on a score of 8 faults.

The team consisted of Westmeath’s Alanna Fagan on Kilkillahara Beauty (ISH), Sligo’s Paddy Reape on Fernando, Limerick’s Kian Dore on Sparkling Lackaghmore Joey, Mayo’s Katie Nallon and Galway’s Gary Dooley on Western Ranger.

Later in the day the Irish Junior Showjumping team continued the run of good form of Irish riders to claim the 1.40m Junior Nations Cup.

Led by Horse Sport Ireland Team Manager James Kernan, the team of Kilkenny’s Marta Hughes-Bravo on Hhs Figero (ISH), Cavan’s Camryn Clarke on Conto de Reve (ISH), Kilkenny’s James Brennan on Mhs Im The One (ISH), and Kilkenny’s Emily Moloney on Temple Alice (ISH), finished on a score of 1 to take first place ahead of the Germany who came second on 2 faults while Netherlands came third on 13 faults.

Breeding:

Kilkilllahara Beauty (ISH) – 2011 mare by Templebready Fear Bui (CP) out of Kilkillahara Lady (UNK). Breeder: Niall McGarry. Owner: Robert Fagan. Rider: Alanna Fagan (IRL)

HHS Figero (ISH) – 2006 gelding by Guidam (SF) out of Dreaming Of U (ISH) by Cavalier Royale (HOLST). Breeder: Marion Hughes, Co. Kilkenny. Owner: Dunwalke Ltd. Rider: Alexandra Thornton (GBR). Owner: Bravo Hughes Ltd. Rider: Marta Hughes Bravo (IRL).

Conto De Reve (ISH) – 2014 gelding by Hermes de Reve (SF) out of Odessa IV (KWPN) by Conto (HOLST). Breeder: Noleen Kieran. Owner: Victoria Clarke. Rider: Camryn Clarke (IRL)

MHS Im The One (ISH) – 2014 gelding by Lancelot (KWPN) out of Cavalier Kells Lady (ISH) by Cavalier Royale (HOLST). Breeder: Thomas Brennan. Owner: Sinead Byrne. Rider: James Brennan (IRL).

Temple Alice (ISH) – 2012 gelding by Foxglen Cruise Control (AES) out of Innishannon Shamrock (ISH) by Rantis Diamond (ISH). Breeder: Susan MacDonald. Owner: Eddie Moloney & TSI Equestrian. Rider: Emily Moloney (IRL).