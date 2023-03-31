Ireland claim double in Youth Nations Cup showjumping event in Belgium

Both the Irish Pony (under 16) and the Irish Junior (under 18) showjumping teams topped the podium in today's, Friday 31st of March, Nations Cup in Belgium.

The Irish Pony Showjumping team, led by Horse Sport Ireland Team Manager Gary Marshall, won the 1.30m CSIOP Nations Cup. Finishing on an impressed score of 3 faults, seeing off competition from the Netherlands who finished second on a score of 4 faults and Germany in third on a score of 8 faults.