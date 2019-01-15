A real McCoy: AP's 11-year-old daughter eyeing up Olympics

It's not unusual to see a McCoy gliding effortlessly over fences on a thoroughbred horse.

But this gifted equestrian isn't legendary jump jockey Tony, rather AP's 11-year-old daughter Eve who stunned spectators at the Liverpool Horse Show with a dazzling performance in the showjumping.

Now the eldest child of the Co Antrim man and his wife Chanelle is aiming for Olympic glory.

Eve, described by 20-times national hunt champion Tony as his "miracle baby" when she was conceived through IVF after the Moneyglass man was told he was infertile, donned a Supergirl costume as she overcame all obstacles on her grey mount.

Avid showjumper Eve was lauded for her "fearless" display in the fancy-dress relay event, which sees young riders pair up with celebrity showjumpers, with her team going on to finish sixth. After clearing all the jumps on her pony Izzy at high speed, the talented youngster admitted she sets her alarm for 6am every day to ride before school, adding that she will "keep practising until I reach the Olympics".

She said: "My dream is to ride in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Proud parents: Chanelle and AP McCoy are backing Eve. Photo: Damien Eagers

"All I want is to get a gold medal like Nick Skelton in the Olympics because that's the biggest showjumping competition in the world."

Her doting dad admitted he was relieved Eve chose showjumping over wanting to be a jump jockey.

He added: "My wife Chanelle was always keen for the children to ride and the more Eve did it, the more she got into it.

"She always loved being around the horses and she likes the competitive element. Eve loves competing and she's got plenty of bottle, which you can't teach a kid."

