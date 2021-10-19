Emma Slevin becomes first Irish gymnast to qualify for All Around finals in World Championships

Ireland's Emma Slevin competes in the uneven bars during women's qualification on day two of the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan today. Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Ireland’s Emma Slevin made history again by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for the coveted All Around finals of the World Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan. Slevin placed 21st with a score of 50.165. The top 24 gymnasts in the world progress through to the AA final which will take place on Thursday at 6.30am Irish time.

Slevin already made history in May of this year by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for All Around Finals in a European Gymnastics Championships with this competition being the first in her Paris 2024 campaign. Emma scored 11.466 on Balance Beam, even with an unfortunate fall; 12.466 on Floor; 12.700 on Uneven Bars and finally 13.533 on Vault giving an AA score of 50.165.

Speaking from Japan, Emma said: “I’m very happy with my performance today and it was actually a very enjoyable experience as well. I felt confident out there and despite a few small mistakes I’m very proud of how I did.

"I have a great team around me that support me all the way and helped me prepare for this competition. Overall it was a great experience and I’m super excited for the final.”

Gymnastics Ireland’s Women’s National Performance coach, Sally Batley added: ‘It has been a fantastic opportunity to compete out here in Japan, it’s one more competition under our belts where we’ve gained great experience on the international field.

"We’re looking forward to the final, we have a few focus points to work on but most importantly we want to absorb this experience, enjoy it and show off Emma’s hard work. It’s a great way to finish off the year, I’m incredibly proud of her.”

Sally Johnson, Gymnastics Ireland Performance and Technical Manager said: “Emma composed herself superbly after beam following an unfortunate fall to finish the other 3 pieces cleanly. She has been training extremely well has been incredibly focused with a very positive attitude.

“Emma and her coach devised a well-structured preparation program coming into these World Championships and it is great to see all the hard work pay off!”

Up next is Rhys McClenaghan, the first Irish gymnast to compete at an Olympic final, who will compete at the qualifiers on Pommel Horse tomorrow at 7.10am Irish time.

Finals Schedule

Thursday, 21 October: Women’s All-Around final – from 6.30pm local time/10.30am Irish time

Saturday, 23 October: Pommel Horse Final – at 6pm local time/10am Irish time



