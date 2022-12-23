| 7.7°C Dublin

Eight seed James Wade knocked out of PDC World Darts Championship by Jim Williams, ranked 77

Jim Williams celebrates defeating James Wade during day eight of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday December 22, 2022.
Gary Anderson during his match against Madars Razma during day eight of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday December 22, 2022.

Jim Williams celebrates defeating James Wade during day eight of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday December 22, 2022.

Jim Williams celebrates defeating James Wade during day eight of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday December 22, 2022.

Gary Anderson during his match against Madars Razma during day eight of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday December 22, 2022.

Gary Anderson during his match against Madars Razma during day eight of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday December 22, 2022.

Jim Williams celebrates defeating James Wade during day eight of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday December 22, 2022.

Online editors

James Wade was dumped out of the World Championship in the second round as Jim Williams caused the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

Wade, who recently opened up about his battle with bi-polar, is a four-time semi-finalist at the showpiece event and seeded eighth but is out before Christmas after going down 3-2 to the Welshman.

