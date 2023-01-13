| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Edel Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘We’re disappointed that both our American players left. We miss their big presence on the court’

Basketball Diaries: A player's view of a season in the Super League

Edel Thorton in action for Brunell. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Edel Thorton in action for Brunell. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Edel Thorton in action for Brunell. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Edel Thorton in action for Brunell. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Edel Thornton

THANKFULLY we could find silver linings after we lost our sixth game in a row following our defeat to DCU Mercy.

We were missing several players from that fixture – which was our last outing – at the end of December.

Most Watched

Privacy