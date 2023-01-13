Edel Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘We’re disappointed that both our American players left. We miss their big presence on the court’

THANKFULLY we could find silver linings after we lost our sixth game in a row following our defeat to DCU Mercy.

We were missing several players from that fixture – which was our last outing – at the end of December.

Our American professionals had left us, Danielle O'Leary was abroad and Katie Walsh got the vomiting bug the day before we lost 80-58 in Dublin.

Despite it all, we still managed to enjoy ourselves and the team spirit remained strong, which as good as you can hope for in a bad situation.

That team, however, are disappointed that we lost our two American import players, McKayla Roberts and Mary Dunn, just before Christmas.

Mary had injured her knee training in November and she felt it was best to return home to rehab as she struggled to make progress in the overburdened Irish healthcare system.

She had an MRI on the wrong knee at first and then had to go start the process all over again, which did not help matters.

The two girls were quite close so when Mary went, McKayla quickly followed, giving up playing for us while studying in MTU Cork.

We miss their big presence at the posts on the court because the rest of us are tiny. We are a really tough team but that will only get you so far when your opponents are taller than you.

Rachel Lynch, who is just 18, Lauryn Homan and Katie have been doing a great job on the posts but we're still undersized and missing the professionals that other teams boast.

It's very difficult to find post players mid-season but hopefully the club can come up with a replacement.

There also have been reasons for the club to be cheerful as Brunell's Under-18s made their cup decider last weekend.

I was called up to their coaching set-up for the semi-final as their head coach Kieran O'Leary – Danielle's dad – was in Australia visiting his daughter Megan.

I have not been as nervous in years ahead of that Under-18s game but I think I did a good job hiding my nerves for the players' sake.

Our sponsor Tomás Singleton and his Singleton SuperValu shop has been particularly good in supporting the Under-18s this season

There will be mixed emotions about their final as they face my other old club Trinity Meteors.

Hopefully, some of their good form can rub off on us as we hope to get back to winning ways against Ulster University on Sunday.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATUDAY

InsureMyVan.ie Men's Super League – Ballincollig v Templeogue, Ballincollig CS, 4.0; Belfast Star v Moycullen, De La Salle College, 6.30; St Vincents v Neptune, St. Vincents CBS, 7.0; UCD Marian v Demons, UCD Sports Centre, 7.0; Maree v Killester, Kingfisher Gym, 7.0; Tralee Warriors v Éanna, Tralee Sports Centre, 7.30; Sligo All-Stars v Flexachem KCYMS, Mercy College, 7.30.

Men's Division 1 – Ulster University v Killarney Cougars, Jordanstown Sports Village, 4.0; Fr Mathews v Limerick Sport Eagles, Fr. Mathews Arena, 5.0; Tolka Rovers v Dublin Lions, Tolka Rovers SC, 6.0; Portlaoise Panthers v Malahide, St Mary’s Hall, 7.0; Drogheda Wolves v Team North West, Ballymakenny College, 7.30; St Paul's Killarney v SETU Carlow, Killarney Sports & Leisure, 7.30.

MissQuote.ie Women's Super League – Trinity Meteors v DCU Mercy, Trinity Sports Centre, 5.30; Waterford Wildcats v Fr Mathews, Mercy Secondary School, 6.0; Liffey Celtics v Killester, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 7.0.

Women's Division 1 – Cavan Eagles v Tolka Rovers, Virginia Show Centre, 4.0; Limerick Sport Huskies v St Pauls Killarney, St Munchins, 5.0; Swords Thunder v Phoenix Rockets, ALSAA, 5.30; Templeogue v Oblate Dynamos, Nord Anglia International School, 7.0; Dublin Lions v Limerick Celtics, Coláiste Bride, 7.15.

SUNDAY

Men's Division 1 – Limerick Celtics v SETU Waterford Vikings, Crescent College Dooradoyle, 3.15.

Women's Super League – Glanmire v Mystics, Mardyke Arena, 2.30; Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Ulster University, Parochial Hall, 2.45.

Women's Division 1 – SETU Carlow v Marble City Hawks, Barrow Centre, 12.30.