Edel Thornton's Basketball Diary: 'The only birthday present I want is victory over the Netherlands'

My 26th birthday was last Tuesday but the only present I want is to captain Ireland to victory in our Euros qualifier against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Although the girls did present me with a birthday cake when we got into Irish camp on Wednesday. It was a lovely touch, and it was just as well as my nieces and nephews ate most of the cake I had with my family last week.

A week in Ireland camp means training twice a day, moving between the National Basketball Arena and our base in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel on the Naas Road in Dublin.

That rhythm takes a bit of getting used to but it's easier than training and going home every day, like we do with our clubs.

Our coach James Weldon does one hard and then one light session every day and our evening trips to the recovery rooms' hot tubs and cold tubs afterwards help.

Although when you’re not used to recovery regularly with your club, it can be difficult to get into that cold water.

I can only really put my legs into the cold water because if I put my whole body in, I feel much worse afterwards.

Some of the girls must take time off work and college for Ireland camp this week but it suits me perfectly as I'm still waiting to start my new job at home in Cork.

I also have some down time to catch up with the online courses I'm required to do as a qualified behaviour therapist.

We also have a lot of time to have meals together and talk about what to expect from the Netherlands.

The Dutch are much bigger than us (one of their centres is 6' 5”) so were much more physical and very strong on the boards when we lost to them last year in Amsterdam.

Having lost twice already, it's pretty much a must-win game for us to qualify for EuroBasket after it was decided that only the group winner would progress earlier this week.

We are really excited though, as it's a great opportunity and as a squad we're happy to be on the same side for once as opposed playing one other.

Áine O'Connor from Liffey Celtics is my roommate and I've long forgotten Brunell’s defeat to them in the cup.

Even though Sunday's game is on TG4, the tickets have sold out; it's great that people want to come and see us.

We just hope we can give them the right result.

