Edel Thornton's Basketball Diary: 'My former college team-mates find it funny I still play basketball'

I needed to get away after Ireland's qualifier defeat to the Netherlands ended my hopes of captaining the national team at a European Championships.

I almost skippered Ireland to a famous win as we led the Dutch for three quarters before we lost by three points, which was a bitter pill to swallow.

So, after that loss was a good time to leave the country and thankfully there was a plan to do just that.

The following day, I departed for the USA to visit my old team-mates from Quinnipiac University, where I left my troubles 5,000km behind me.

My old friends knew about my game but it wasn't really on their radar, so they didn't plague me with questions, which helped me get over the defeat.

In fact, they find it funny that I still play basketball at all after college because many of them no longer shoot hoops in the US.

Strangely, there just isn't the same opportunity in American women's basketball because over there it's WNBA or not much else.

My friend Brittany Martin, who I stayed with in Philadelphia, now just works in a normal job in the city, having largely left the sport behind.

It is sad that you work so hard to get a scholarship and then basketball is just over after college. Seeing that has renewed my appreciation to play for club and country.

I also paid a visit to my old coach Tricia Fabbri on a three-day trip to Massachusetts, which reminded how good it was to play and study in the States.

Having coached at Quinnipiac for 23 seasons, Tricia knew it all; When to put the arm around the shoulder and when to push you.

We might need her magic touch at home.

I returned from America for last weekend's cup quarter-finals but unfortunately Brunell had already bowed out in the competition's first round.

I had a vested interest though as my boyfriend, Adrian O'Sullivan, and his Ballincollig side made it through to the semi-finals.

His team deserved a boost as they won 14 and lost just one in the last regular season but had no silverware to show for it.

We are also in need of a lift too against Fr Mathews, who boast the formidable Grainne Dwyer, this weekend having lost our last three games in the league.

It was lovely to see my team-mates Rachel Lynch and Rebecca Sexton progress to the U-18 semi-finals last weekend against Killester.

We hope their success can rub off on the rest of us this weekend.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY

InsureMyVan.ie Men's Super League – Templeogue v Demons, Nord Anglia International School, 5.30; Neptune v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Neptune Stadium, 6.30; Maree v Belfast Star, Kingfisher Gym, 7.0; St Vincents v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, St Vincents CBS, 7.0; Eanna v Moycullen, Colaiste Eanna, 7.0; KCYMS v UCD Marian, Killorglin Sports Centre, 7.15

MissQuote.ie Women's Super League – Trinity Meteors v Ulster University, Trinity Sports Centre, 3.30; Glanmire v DCU Mercy, Neptune Stadium, 3.30; Fr Mathews v Brunell, Fr Mathews Arena, 5.0

Men's Division 1 – Ulster University v Dublin Lions, Jordanstown Sports Village, 4.0; Team Northwest v Malahide, ATU Donegal, 5.0; Limerick Sport Eagles v Waterford Vikings, UL Arena, 7.0; Killarney Cougars v Limerick Celtics, Presentation Gym, 7.15; St Paul's Killarney v Moy Tolka Rovers, Killarney Sports & Leisure, 7.30; Drogheda Wolves v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballymakenny College, 7.30

Women’s Division 1 – Cavan Eagles v Swords Thunder, Virginia Show Centre, 4.0; Phoenix Rockets v Griffith College Templeogue, Lisburn Racquets, 4.0; Limerick Sport Huskies v SETU Carlow, UL Arena, 5.0; Dublin Lions v Moy Tolka Rovers, Colaiste Bride, 5.30

SUNDAY

Women's Super League – Liffey Celtics v Waterford Wildcats, Leixlip Amenities Centre; Killester v Mystics, IWA Clontarf, 6.0

Men's Division 1 – SETU Carlow v Fr Mathews, Barrow Centre, 1.0

Women’s Division 1 – Portlaoise Panthers v Oblate Dynamos, St Mary’s Hall Portlaoise, 3.0