Edel Thornton's Basketball Diary: 'I didn't realise I shot 44 points at the time but it was in vain'

Brunell's Rachel Lynch (R) in action during last season's U-20 semi-final. Lynch impressed for the club last weekend. Photo by: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

I really didn't want to lose our cup game against Liffey Celtics and I think it was that feeling which helped me shoot 44 points.

Racking up a big personal tally was not the ultimate goal and I didn't even realise I was making so many baskets at the time last Saturday.

Unfortunately, it was in vain as Liffey knocked us out of the competition by just three points, which was hard to take.

We were down two starters as our American import player, Mary Dunn, hurt her knee at Wednesday's training and Katie Walsh was away on holidays with her family.

That was understandable as Katie and her family wanted to mark several significant birthdays.

We still missed those post players' presence on the court but Rachel Lynch, who is just 16, really stepped up for us in their place.

We had asked her to get tougher in the last few weeks. I thought she dominated her role last weekend and it was heart-warming to see a young player like Rachel develop.

We tried to make Liffey shoot outside the posts but then we were caught elsewhere as they have such good three-point shooters in Ireland internationals Sorcha Tiernan and Ciara Bracken.

Thankfully, the two of them knew not to bring up our cup game until I mentioned it the following day at Ireland training in Dublin.

Hopefully we will get our revenge this Sunday when we face Liffey in our league clash at Gurranabraher's parochial hall.

We should get over the line with our home support and local knowledge – knowing your own gym's baskets, the bouncy and dead parts of your home floor can be a big help.

Sunday was our last national team training session before we go into camp for our European qualifier against the Netherlands later this month.

We will have less time in camp this time as our Belarus game was cancelled when they were removed from our group following the war in Ukraine.

With one less game to play this week, we can concentrate our attentions on the Dutch.

Read More

Before we play in the National Basketball Arena, it will host a few NCAA games there next weekend, which is pretty cool to see.

Although I've got a game on at the same time, I'll keep an eye on it as there will be teams playing from my old conference in the States.

Off the court, I'm still waiting to start my new job as a behaviour therapist but I've been given plenty of work looking after my nieces and nephews in the meantime.

Hopefully, I can start my new job on the back of a league win.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY

InsureMyVan.ie Men's Super League – Ballincollig/Emporium Cork Basketball v University of Galway Maree, Ballincollig Community School, 4.0; Neptune v Éanna, Neptune Stadium, 6.30; Marian v Templeogue, UCD Sports Centre, 7.0; Moycullen v Tralee Warriors, Kingfisher Gym, 7.0; Killester v Belfast Star, IWA Clontarf, 7.30; Sligo All-Stars v St Vincents, Mercy College, 7.30

MissQuote.ie Women's Super League – Mystics v DCU Mercy, Kingfisher Gym, 3.30; Ulster University v Killester, Jordanstown Sports Village, 5.30; Trinity Meteors v Waterford Wildcats, Trinity Sports Centre, 5.30

Men's Division 1 – SETU Carlow v Ulster University, Barrow Centre, 1.30; Team North West v Drogheda Wolves, ATU Donegal, 5.0; Fr Mathews v SETU Waterford Vikings, Fr Mathews Arena, 5.0; Malahide v Portlaoise Panthers, Malahide Community Centre, 7.0; Limerick Celtics v Limerick Sport Eagles, Dooradoyle Community Centre, 7.0, Killarney Cougars v Scotts Lakers SPK, Presentation Gym, 7.15; Dublin Lions v Moy Tolka Rovers, Colaiste Bride, 7.30.

Women's Division 1 – Phoenix Rockets v East Cavan Eagles, Lisburn Racquets, 4.0; Dublin Lions v Oblate Dynamos, Colaiste Bride, 5.30; Swords Thunder v Templeogue, ALSAA, 5.30; Limerick Celtics v Moy Tolka Rovers, Crescent College Dooradoyle, 7.0; Marble City Hawks v SETU Carlow, O’Loughlin Gaels, 7.0; St Pauls Killarney v Limerick Sport Huskies, Aura, 7.30.

SUNDAY

Men's Super League – Demons v KCYMS/Killorglin, Mardyke Arena, 3.30.

Women's Super League – Glanmire v Fr Mathews, Mardyke Arena, 1.30; Brunell v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, Parochial Hall, 2.45.