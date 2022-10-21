Edel Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘After arriving late in Belfast, we weren’t going to be late the next week’

Lauryn Homan hit 21 points for against Ulster University – Brunell will hope she is on song again against Killester. Photo by: Sportsfile

Having covered over 1,200km playing basketball around the country in the last two weeks, it will be nice to enjoy some home comforts this weekend.

Although we are seeking a fourth win from four against our opponents Killester in Gurranabraher’s parochial hall on Sunday, it has not been an easy ride.

Normally we have a car pool for games, but Brunell organised a bus from Cork to Belfast for our Ulster University clash two week ago as the journey was so long.

But we didn't expect it to be that long.

We left at 10.10am and, between picking up a team-mate in Dublin and an accident on the road, we got to Belfast at 4.15pm. That left us with just 20 minutes to warm up.

Inevitably, it affected us on the court.

We missed a few shots early on and we were like “it's OK, it's OK”. But when we missed shots in the second half I thought, “forget this, we're not on the bus anymore”.

Thankfully we gathered ourselves and came out on top in the end – thanks in part to Lauryn Homan's 21 points.

Although, we made sure weren't late for last week's Mystics game and as a result we arrived at the gym in Galway before the home team.

Usually, we get a few parents, club members or, in my case last week, my brother Jason to drive several of the us so we can rest on the way.

Jason never played but that doesn't diminish his passion for the game as he sits on the Cork County Board and is involved with a Basketball Ireland committee.

More importantly, he has a lot of leg room in his car, which our 6ft 3in American player Mary Dunn needed for our trip to Galway. That was another hard-fought win.

Having played basketball away from home, I sympathise with Mary as she is not like our other American import McKayla Roberts, who has the distraction of study in MTU Cork.

Study certainly diverted any homesickness when I was playing for Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

While Mary doesn't have that, her infectious personality has been a perfect fit for coaching the younger girls on our academy teams.

We have won three in a row so hopefully that will draw a decent crowd for Sunday's game, plenty of my family will be there in any case.

My dad Seán runs the shop in the parochial hall and he nearly opens up for the smallest of scrimmage games, such his love for the sport.

He has been catching our away games on the new Basketball Ireland TV streaming service but I hope we live up to our small-screen performances on Sunday.

Killester will be very, very hard to beat as they have Ireland international Mimi Clarke leading the way. They can also shoot threes and go to the basket just as easily.

We have been focusing on our offence this week as we have been a bit stagnant lately, so once we concentrate on ourselves we should be OK... hopefully.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY

InsureMyVan.ie Men's Super League – Ballincollig v Marian, Ballincolling Community School, 4.0; Templeogue v Sligo All-Stars, National Basketball Arena, 5.0; Belfast Star v Éanna, De La Salle College, 6.30; Neptune v Tralee Warriors, Neptune Stadium, 6.30; St Vincents v Killester, St Vincent CBS, 7.0.

MissQuote.ie Women's Super League – Trinity Meteors v The Address UCC Glanmire, Trinity Sports Centre, 2.0; Waterford Wildcats v Mystics, Mercy Secondary School, 6.0; Liffey Celtics v Ulster University, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 7.0; Fr Mathews v DCU Mercy, Fr.Mathews Arena, 7.30.

Men's Division 1 – Fr Mathews v Team North West, Fr Mathews Arena, 5.0; Killarney Cougars v Waterford Vikings, Presentation Gym, 7.15; St Paul's Killarney v Limerick Celtics, Killarney Sports & Leisure, 7.30; Drogheda Wolves v Malahide, Ballymakenny College, 7.30; Tolka Rovers v Ulster University, Tolka SC, 7.30; Portlaoise Panthers v Dublin Lions, St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise, 8.0.

Women's Division 1 – Phoenix Rockets v Marble City Hawks, Lisburn Racquets, 4.0; Tolka Rovers v Oblate Dynamos, Tolka Rovers SC, 5.0; Swords Thunder v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, ALSAA, 5.15; Portlaoise Panthers v St Paul’s Killarney, St. Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise, 6.0; Templeogue v McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles, National Basketball Arena, 7.30.

SUNDAY

Men's Super League – Moycullen v Flexachem KCYMS, Kingfisher Gym, 1.45; Demons v University of Galway Maree, Mardyke Arena, 3.0.

Women's Super League – Brunell v Killester, Parochial Hall, 2.45.

Men's Division 1 – SETU Carlow v Limerick Sport Eagles, Barrow Centre, 1.0.

Women's Division 1 – Limerick Sport Huskies v Limerick Celtics, Laurel Hill, 3.0.