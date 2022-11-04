Edel Thornton Basketball Diary: ‘Our first defeat was a welcome wake-up call for cup first round’

Last Friday was an emotional day as I left two things behind me: my old job and my team’s unbeaten record.

Working as a behaviour therapist for children, it can be hard when you leave one company for another as you’re also leaving behind the families you worked with.

And hours after my last shift it wasn’t any easier when my team, Brunell, lost to reigning treble champions Glanmire in a heated Cork derby.

I understand people who don’t ever want to look back at their own mistakes, but after the defeat I watched the tape of that game back that night.

In fact, I viewed it twice before we sat down as a team on Monday to look at it together and assess where we had gone wrong.

You may cringe watching yourself back on your own, but then you know what is coming when you sit down in a group video analysis session.

I have gotten used to that from my time playing college basketball in America at Quinnipiac University, where it was shown whether you liked it or not.

And at this stage, I often know when I’ve messed up. My coach Liam Culloty often just has to call my name and I put my hand up because I know exactly what I have done wrong.

Still, it helped to get other people’s perspectives last Monday.

One thing we learned is we cannot give up easy baskets again to a team who are able to punish us like Glanmire did in the Mardyke Arena.

Their American import player Brittany Byrd may have taken flight by scoring 52 points against us, but we still let her have a few easy lay-ups.

She is an amazing replacement for Glanmire after Claire Melia – who led them to cup and league glory last season – left for Trinity Meteors.

Brittany is a tough opponent, having played Syria and Nicaragua, so it is all about trying to limit that kind of player.

​That defeat was a good wake-up call to tighten our defence ahead of our first-round cup game against Liffey Celtics this evening.

We need to be wary as they have more talent than their record suggests – four losses and one win – and it’s the cup so anything can happen in those 40 minutes. You just don’t get another 40 if you mess up.

My dad will probably give me a lift up from Cork to Liffey’s gym in Leixlip and hang on with me until Sundaywhen we have Ireland training in Dublin.

There’s still a while to go before our European Championships qualifier against the Netherlands at the end of this month – but as amateurs facing professionals the national team have to squeeze in all the preparation we can.

Hopefully we win tonight because it’ll be hard to face the Liffey trio – Áine O’Connor, Sorcha Tiernan and Sarah Bracken – in Ireland camp if they knock us out of the cup.

I hope for better this week.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Men’s National Cup – Ballincollig/Emporium Cork Basketball v Moycullen, Ballincollig CS, 4.0; Éanna v Tralee Warriors, Coláiste Éanna, 5.0; Neptune v Demons, Neptune Stadium, 6.30; Belfast Star v Templeogue, De La Salle, 6.30; Maree v KCYMS Killorglin, Calasanctus College, 7.0; St Vincents v Sligo All-Stars, St Vincents, Glasnevin, 7.0.

Women’s National Cup – Glanmire v Trinity Meteors, Neptune Stadium, 3.30; Liffey Celtics v Brunell, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 7.0.

Men’s Division 1 National Cup – Fr Mathews v Malahide, Fr Mathews Arena, 5.0; Tolka Rovers v Limerick Sport Eagles, Tolka Rovers SC, 6.0; Killarney Cougars v Ulster University, Presentation Gym, 7.15; Drogheda Wolves v Waterford Vikings, Ballymakenny College, 7.30; St Paul’s Killarney v Dublin Lions, Killarney Sports & Leisure, 7.30; Portlaoise Panthers v Team North West, St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise, 8.15.

Women’s Division 1 National Cup – Limerick Celtics v SETU Carlow, Crescent College, 4.30; Limerick Sport Huskies v Marble City Hawks, St Munchins, 5.0; Swords Thunder v Phoenix Rockets, ALSAA, 5.30; Oblate Dynamos v Portlaoise Panthers, Oblate Hall, 7.0; Dublin Lions v Griffith College Templeogue, Coláiste Bride, 7.15.