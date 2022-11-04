| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Edel Thornton Basketball Diary: ‘Our first defeat was a welcome wake-up call for cup first round’

Basketball Diaries: A player’s view of a season in the Super League

Brittany Byrd impressed for Glanmire against Brunell. Photo: INPHO Expand

Close

Brittany Byrd impressed for Glanmire against Brunell. Photo: INPHO

Brittany Byrd impressed for Glanmire against Brunell. Photo: INPHO

Brittany Byrd impressed for Glanmire against Brunell. Photo: INPHO

Edel Thornton

Last Friday was an emotional day as I left two things behind me: my old job and my team’s unbeaten record.

Working as a behaviour therapist for children, it can be hard when you leave one company for another as you’re also leaving behind the families you worked with.

Most Watched

Privacy