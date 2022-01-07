Dr Una May appointed as John Treacy's successor as Sport Ireland CEO

Dr Una May is the new Sport Ireland CEO.

Dr Una May has been named as the new CEO of Sport Ireland.

She succeeds John Treacy, the first ever chief executive of the organisation. He retired on New Year’s Eve.

Dr May has worked with Sport Ireland for 23 and a half years. She was instrumental in setting up the then Irish Sport Council’s anti-doping programme in 1998 and still directly oversees it.

Since 2013 she has been the national sporting body’s director of participation and ethics.

She holds a PhD in exercise physiology in sports science from John Moores University in Liverpool and has acted as a WADA (World anti-doping agency) observer at major championship events.

According to a statement from Sport Ireland Dr May was selected “following a publicly advertised and extensive recruitment process that included an international dimension.

“It involved both internal and external candidates and was overseen by Lansdowne Executive Search who specialise in the appointment of senior business leaders.”

Sport Ireland also pointed to May’s success in developing “the grassroots local delivery of sport, through the ongoing development of the National Network of Local Sports Partnerships, growing core investment in this area.”

Kieran Mulvey, chairperson of Sport Ireland, said Dr May “was selected from a field of extremely experienced and capable candidates.”

“Una brings huge experience to the role and has been a strong advocate for ethical and inclusive sport in Ireland and internationally.

“She has been a prominent figure in many of Sport Ireland’s key projects over the past number of years.

“Her deep knowledge of the sector and passion for the work of Sport Ireland has led to her engagement with almost every area of Sport Ireland’s business from anti-doping to child safeguarding, the promotion of grassroots participation through the Local Sports Partnerships and national governing bodies to the development of the Sport Ireland Campus,” said Mulvey.