Different Covid protocols for different sports making child's play more complicated in pandemic times

'Children playing gaelic football were allowed to pass and catch with one another while the group playing basketball were not'. Stock image

CHILD’S play isn’t so simple in pandemic times.

Earlier this month in a Dublin schoolyard, there were two groups of schoolkids playing two different sports.

Each sport had different rules which was nothing strange at all but diverse rules of engagement which were.

The group playing Gaelic Football were allowed to solo and hop by themselves but also pass and catch with one another.

The group playing basketball were allowed to dribble and bounce by themselves but they were not allowed to pass and catch with one another.

For the elite basketballers in Ireland – apologies to GAA, rugby and soccer supporters but there are elite sports beyond your bubble – the story delivered a familiar sense of frustration.

For within the tentative return to sport protocols, there are different rules for different sports.

Being an elite GAA, soccer and rugby team affords one special privileges. (Although the Irish womens’ rugby team might disagree after they weren’t classed as “high performance athletes” by the government nabobs).

And being outdoors helps. The invisible virus can dissipate in the open air; indoors, it has a captive audience, no matter how small, and no matter how many windows one opens.

Which is why basketball, for one, saw their Super League season cancelled at the eleventh hour when the government belatedly followed NPHET advice and ordered a second lockdown to deal with rising Covid cases.

CEO Bernard O’Byrne had a sense that postponement was coming but it was a shock to others; a member of Sport Ireland’s Return to Sport (RTS) expert group first heard about it on RTE’s Nine O’Clock news.

It is a month since basketball came to a shuddering halt, so too many other indoor sports like badminton, gymnastics and swimming, just to mention three which have provided storied Irish Olympians.

Today, in a virtual conference, the heads of around 18 different indoor sports – their frustration compounded by a lack of representation on the RTS expert group - will gather in conclave in order to ramp up the pressure on the government to outline a practical return to play process.

What they will seek is not necessarily an exact date for training and competition to return, at least at elite level primarily but, at the very least, a practicable plan alongside which they can attempt to organise their limited resources.

They are demanding not a time for play to return but a timetable.

“In term of return to sport, we’re completely in the dark,” says Bernard O’Byrne, CEO of Basketball Ireland.

“I fully understand the volume of information the decision-makers are dealing with but one of the issues is that Sport Ireland and its expert group aren’t the decision-makers.”

The indoor sports’ organisations have expressed disappointment that meetings between sporting bodies and the government have been largely academic enterprises; views are politely exchanged but no ideas.

For example, the RTP expert group does not contain a representative for indoors sport. Hence they must represent themselves, beginning with this morning’s meeting.

“We say somebody should be talking to us,” adds O’Byrne. “Even if they are to tell us it is April, at least come out and tell us it is April.

“The uncertainty is damaging. We seem to be strung long a little. And then internally, there’s always the feeling from your members that we’re doing nothing even though we’re doing as much as possible.”

Those in charge of indoor sports were further alarmed last week when Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy, who had survived somewhat of a grilling concerning his extended tenure in his role during an Oireachtas committee hearing, dropped a verbal grenade.

“You’re looking at the majority of the restrictions being lifted so they can play indoor sports together. That’s a long way away and it’s going to be a long road, unfortunately.

“I don’t think we’ll be seeing indoor sports anytime soon, until we have a vaccine. If you’re competing in outdoor sports, you’ve a lot better chance of getting a chance to participate. Indoors is problematic.”

Treacy is a basketball fan and used to spend his spare time following the fortunes of the Rhode Island college side when he attended Providence College in the 1970s.

His comments last week, however, left those in charge of indoor sports aghast.

Frustrated at this latest stumbling block, O’Byrne, for one, took matters into his own hands and initiated an intensive lobbying campaign on behalf of his sport.

They are not unhappy about their financial state; for example, having asked for €1.3m from the resilience fund, Basketball Ireland received €1.2m and any club who sought assistance received it.

But like their colleagues, they just want to play again and, like elite sport, with a coherent, structured plan.

“We asked all our clubs throughout the country to contact their local TDs,” says O’Byrne. “Don’t email them. Talk to them. Make sure basketball is minds when returning to play. I also contacted the Tánaiste and Taoiseach last weekend.”

Basketball Ireland are asking that their elite cohort be allowed to train in December for a January 9th resumption and, they argue, the provision of a safe bubble in the National Arena can accommodate a sanitised environment in which to play matches.

“Our sport has had a handbrake applied since March,” says O’Byrne, who points to a variety of European examples where indoor sport, including basketball, has been allowed to a return.

“We’ve led from the front when it came to dealing with Covid-19, calling a halt to our league back in spring.

“Basketball Ireland and our clubs have since invested a lot time, money and effort to put necessary safety measures in place, which has resulted in no cases emerging through basketball activity anywhere in the country.

“We now need the government to provide a clear pathway for us to resume. We have been ignored and watched on while other elite level sports have continued.

“We now want government to agree a schedule for basketball’s return, so we, and our clubs, can plan accordingly, without being left in limbo.

“For too long basketball and indoor sport has been left in the margins when it comes to guidelines handed out by government, with proper consideration only given to outdoor sports. We are urging consultation with not alone Basketball Ireland, but other indoor sports too.

“There is a huge cohort of people who are invested physically and emotionally in indoor sport and they need to be listened to and fully considered.”

And so, as the big sports trundle on – international soccer and rugby, All-Ireland football, hurling and Camogie within the next fortnight – capturing hundreds of thousands of Irish TV viewers, there are a host of other marginal enterprises left trailing in their wake.

Are they not so worthy? Their obstacles are manifold even in ordinary times; in these extraordinary days, those challenges are now multiplied.

And so as winter’s chill bites harder with every passing day, so many of those kids once holding the basketball in the school yard may instead now decide to opt for soccer, GAA or rugby instead.

The fear is that many of them may never decide to hold one ever again.

Online Editors