Defending champion Gerwyn Price edges out Dave Chisnall to avoid group-stage exit from Grand Slam of Darts

Gerwyn Price has avoided an early exit from the Grand Slam of Darts. Photo: PA

Defending champion Gerwyn Price reached the knockout stage of the Grand Slam of Darts with victory over Dave Chisnall.

The three-time champion Price needed to beat 2014 winner Chisnall in his final Group A match to advance and triumphed 5-4, throwing a 103 average.

Price had lost to Raymond van Barneveld 5-4 in Wolverhampton on Sunday to put his progress in doubt.

Van Barneveld thrashed Ted Evetts 5-0 on Monday to wrap up his group stage, while in Group B Simon Whitlock beat Christian Perez 5-3.

Also in Group B Mensur Suljovic lost 5-4 to Danny Noppert, while Joe Cullen beat Lisa Ashton 5-3, with Michael Smith a 5-1 winner over Ritchie Edhouse in Group C to reach the last 16.

Dirk van Duijvenbode beat Adam Gawlas 5-3 in Group D, while Rob Cross survived a scare to book his place in the knockout stage as he came from 3-0 and 4-2 down to beat Martin Schindler.