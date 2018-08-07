Darragh Greene has made it through to the semi-finals of the 50m breaststroke at the European Championships in Glasgow this morning.

Darragh Greene progresses to the sem-finals of the 50m breaststroke on a mixed morning for the Irish swimmers

The Longford native, who has had an impressive tournament so far with a national record in the 100m breaststroke and a semi-final appearance in the 200m breaststroke, was fourth in the fifth of six heats this morning in a time of 27.66.

He finished in a tie for 13th overall and qualified for this evening's semis.

There was disappointment for Ireland's Alex Murphy who failed to qualify after swimming 28.90 in heat four.

Great Britain's Adam Peatty looks a certainty for gold and was well ahead of his competitors with a new championship record of 26.50 in the final heat.

Niamh Kilgallen failed to qualify from the heats of the 200m individual medley. She clocked a time of 2:21.97.

