Young Ineos rider Tom Pidcock happy to ‘play down’ yellow jersey ambitions at Tour de France
Ian Parker
English cyclist Tom Pidcock is reluctant to call it a target, but the opportunity to take the yellow jersey on the opening weekend of this year’s Tour de France has not escaped his notice.
Latest Cycling
Young Ineos rider Tom Pidcock happy to ‘play down’ yellow jersey ambitions at Tour de France
Eddie Dunbar determined to climb to greater heights after shining at Giro d’Italia
Eddie Dunbar aims to hit more Grand Tour heights after finishing seventh in Giro
Mark Cavendish finishes Giro d’Italia in style after getting help from old friend
Dunlevy and Kelly make it three golds in a row at Para-cycling World Cup
Eddie Dunbar moves up to fourth overall in Giro d’Italia as Filippo Zana wins stage 18
Watch: Alberto Dainese wins stage 17 of Giro d’Italia in dramatic sprint finish
Ireland’s Ben Healy to wear the blue jersey of King of the Mountains at the Giro d’Italia
Irish duo Eddie Dunbar and Ben Healy light up Giro d’Italia
Lawrence Ostlere: Mark Cavendish doesn’t need to break the Tour de France record – but it would underscore a legacy
Top Stories
‘It’s our car, it was stolen from company’ – bosses seize Dublin restaurateur’s vehicle in ‘utterly bitter’ unfair dismissal dispute
‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels
EXCLUSIVE | 16,000 Irish victims of iSpoof site had €40m taken from them – with criminals posing as banks, gardaí and the HSE
Tributes to up-and-coming cyclist Gabriele Glodenyte (24), who died in Dublin crash
Latest NewsMore
ITV to carry out external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Vhi Women's Mini Marathon: Last minute training tips and advice for Sunday's run
Harry due to return to UK for latest stage of court fight over hacking
Apple’s App Store sales ‘ecosystem’ surges 29pc to €1.03 trillion
HSE warns vaping is ‘emerging risk’ to health of children
Bodycam footage captures the moment a driver launched their car off of a parked tow truck
‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels
Another Wales star retires ahead of World Cup as Rhys Webb steps away due to ‘uncertainty in Welsh rugby’
‘My wife is my therapist’ – Brooklyn Beckham on relationship with Nicola Peltz
Elizabeth Holmes to start 11-year prison sentence