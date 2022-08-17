Young gun Ben Healy powers to sixth in time trial at European Championships

Ireland's Ben Healy at the finish of the time trial at the European Championships in Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany. Photo: AP

Ireland’s Ben Healy finished an impressive sixth in the time trial event at the European Championships as he powered through the 24km course in a time of 28:01.56 in Munich. The 21-year-old’s impressive performance landed him a spot on the hot seat, setting the fastest time when he finished before he eventually finishing 55.60 seconds down on the winner.

The gruelling race against the clock was won by Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland in a blistering time of 27:05:96, averaging 53.169kph. Stefan Kung made it a Swiss one-two as he claimed silver just half a second behind Bisseggar while Italy’s Filippo Ganna finished in third place.

“I set out at a pretty hard pace to try and medal today,” said Healy. “I didn’t quite have the legs for that but held on until the end and still put in a really good performance and a really nice result.”

Healy believed he could achieve a good result going into today’s race.

“I kind of had the idea in my head after my national championships ride, we run the numbers and it was a pretty good performance. I came here with medals in mind potentially and that’s what I was gunning for today but to come away with sixth is still a really respectful performance.”

Speaking about his time on the hot seat, Healy added: “It was pretty awesome, especially in an elite time trial sitting in the number one seat for as long as I did. You have an idea that the faster guys go at the end and they’re going to knock you off but it’s super nice being up there.”

Kelly Murphy and Joanna Patterson also competed in the Time Trial earlier today. Murphy completed the tough 24km course finishing 15th in a time of 33:25.84. The current time trial national champion averaged a speed of 43.092kph over the course finishing 2:25.94 behind the winner.

“Me and Jo predicted for ourselves that the race today would be between 33 and 34 minutes and the pair of us were right smack in the middle so we performed at that upper limit as we expected to,” Murphy said. “It’s always a hard day, Europe is a very hard continent to race against, you know some of the best girls in the World are here and some girls are just so strong and nobody enters the time trial unless they think they’ve got what it takes so everyone thinks they are a big dog so to finish 15th I think we were holding our own.”

Irish team-mate Patterson finished in 17th with a time of 33:32.56