Wout van Aert wins 11th stage of Tour de France with double ascent of Mont Ventoux

Team Jumbo–Visma rider Wout van Aert of Belgium celebrates after winning Stage 11 of the Tour de France from Sorgues to Malaucene. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Samson

Tour de France overall leader Tadej Pogacar showed a first sign of weakness in the ascent of the awe-inspiring Mont Ventoux on Wednesday and even though he still extended his advantage, the Slovenian has not yet wrapped up the title.

Belgian Wout van Aert claimed a solo win in the 11th stage, a 198.9-km trek from Sorgues, while Pogacar was distanced two kilometres from the top of the second ascent of the moonscaped Ventoux by Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard.

Vingegaard opened up a 40-second gap before eventually being caught by Pogacar, Colombia's Rigoberto Uran and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz in the long descent to the finish.

Overall, Uran moved up to second, a massive 5:18 behind Pogacar with Vingegaard in third, a further 14 seconds back after Australian Ben O'Conor, who had started the day in second position, cracked in the Ventoux.

"I'm lost for words. It's stupid to say but I didn't expect to win a stage on this Tour de France until yesterday when I felt I could win one. It's one of the most iconic climbs on the Tour, maybe it's my best victory ever," said Van Aert.