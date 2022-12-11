Wout van Aert refuses to throw in towel in Dublin Cyclo-cross World Cup win

Wout van Aert of Belgium celebrates after winning the men's elite race at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Wout van Aert would have been forgiven if he’d thrown in the towel.

He’d already had to remove one from his rear wheel after an unfortunate mishap, but the Belgium national champion would not be denied in the first Dublin Cyclo-cross World Cup.

The cream rose to the top amidst all the mud in Abbotstown as the three-time world champion emerged from a world-class field for his first World Cup win of the season.

More than 8,000 spectators were there to witness a first in Irish cycling and they got their money’s worth.

Ninety minutes earlier, the two most exciting talents in the women’s field produced a head-to-head battle that eventually saw Fem van Empel beat her Dutch compatriot Puck Pieterse in the dash up the finishing straight.

However, not since the Barony of Castleknock has anyone ruled over this usually quiet part of west Dublin with such authority.

Van Aert would ultimately finish alone at the Sport Ireland Campus, ahead of the World Cup series leader Laurens Sweeck and reigning world champion Tom Pidcock, but that final image of the Belgian jersey alone on the line betrayed the difficulties he endured.

He almost slid into the barriers on the third lap, then stumbled over the planks but on the fifth he suffered a bizarre mechanical incident.

“By accident I grabbed the towel off the mechanics and it slipped in my wheel so the derailleur broke off,” the 28-year-old explained. “I think I was lucky that I saw it immediately and could still run back to take a fresh bike.”

Van Aert kept his cool and after a quick U-turn into the pits he was remounting and cutting down the 20 seconds he’d lost on the leaders.

“I saw in the front they were not really full-on attacking so quite soon after I saw I still had a chance. It’s always important to keep calm in cross as anything can happen. Lucky I didn’t give up.”

Pidcock, who had set the pace in the middle of the race, slowly lost ground before rallying on the final lap to secure his place on the podium. With the home crowd backing the Yorkshire rider and some of his family present, the Ineos man was determined to make his mark.

“I haven’t seen (my family) yet, but it was nice. The fans were really getting behind me today,” said the 23-year-old.

“I would’ve been disappointed if I wasn’t on the podium. It also would have been nice to win, but it was all I could do, it was a tough track.”

The come-from-behind nature of Van Aert’s victory will send the Belgian powerhouse home with fond memories of his first race in Dublin.

“It was a really pleasant experience. A lot of people came as well and we don’t always see that when we go abroad with the World Cups, so that’s definitely really good.”

And despite the relatively flat nature of the course, the conditions made for a real battle, according to Van Aert.

“The course is changing from minute to minute today and that’s one of the hardest days in cyclo-cross, when you have to adapt to the conditions.”

Dean Harvey was the leading Irishman in 26th place.

In the women’s race, the margin was much closer between the top two. Van Empel had more in the tank to make the explosive attack inside Pieterse on the final corner to repeat the order of last weekend’s Antwerp World Cup.

Denise Betsema was a distant third, while Irish national champion Maria Larkin was the leading Irish female finisher in 20th place. However, the day was about much more than a result for the Chicago-based Mayo woman.

“(The atmosphere) was like a world championships, better than the world championships. The crowd was absolutely amazing. There were even shouts of ‘Olé Olé’,” she said.

She knows better than most the impact an event like this can have on Irish cycling. She was inspired to get into the sport by watching the World Championships in Louisville in 2013.

“It helps light the fire inside and it’s just at the right time for the Irish cycling community because the Irish cycling community has gone from strength to strength and having an event like this is just so inspiring for people,” said Larkin (35).

And with one win from one on Irish soil Van Aert won’t object to coming back next year: “I’ve never lost a race in Ireland! So I’d like to keep that going.”