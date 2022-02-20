‘We can be really pleased with how things went today’ – Sam Bennett starts UAE Tour with second place on first stage

Sam Bennett started his season with a fast-finishing second place on Stage 1 of the UAE Tour where Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) took the spoils on a day for the sprinters.

Bennett was making his first race start since his return to Bora-Hansgrohe and despite warning that he was still some way off his best form, the Irishman was right in the mix of an elite group of sprinters with Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) third and Dylan Groenewegan (BikeExchange) in fourth.

Bora team-mate Danny Van Poppel powered the Carrick-on-Suir fastman to the front of the race in the final 100m but Philipsen has the endurance to hold them off.

“Because my form isn't quite at 100 per cent yet, we didn't have such high expectations today,” said the 31-year-old after a flat 185km stage finishing in Madinat Zayed.

“Our goal was to work on our leadout and learn how to best ride together. We took a bit of a risk, and started the leadout late, but it worked out very well in the end.

“The guys did a great job in a stressful situation, and this performance is of course very confidence-boosting for us. I think our performances will only get better from here.

“We can be really pleased with how things went today. Thanks again to the team for their amazing work and for putting their trust in me."

It’s the first result of note for Bennett since the Tour of the Algarve last May after seeing his plans for 2021 ruined by injury and a fallout with his former Deceuninck-Quickstep team. The World Tour event continues on Monday with another stage for the sprinters.