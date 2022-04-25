Watch: World champion Julian Alaphillippe in stable condition after heavy crash in Belgium

World champion Julian Alaphilippe is in a stable condition after crashing heavily during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic but will need to be kept in hospital for observation, his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said on Sunday.

The team said he suffered two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a collapsed lung.

The Frenchman was conscious while being treated in an ambulance, TV channel France 3 reported, after the 29-year-old was involved in a huge pile-up near the front of the main bunch and fell into a ditch, around 62 kilometres from the finish.

Team mate Ilan Van Wilder, 21, suffered a broken jaw in the same accident.

🇫🇷 Gros plaisir du jour 😊



Très grand respect à Romain Bardet qui est parti aider Julian Alaphilippe, victime d'une importante chute sur Liège-Bastogne-Liège 👏



Merci @romainbardet 🤝pic.twitter.com/TQg1pbdH2s — SPORTRICOLORE (@sportricolore) April 24, 2022

"Both will travel by ambulance to (the city of) Herentals for further examination and treatment," the team said.