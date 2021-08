Watch: Track Cycling National Championships - Day 1 Livestream

The 2021 Senior Track Cycling National Championships get underway today at Sundrive velodrome with racing on Saturday and Sunday. Ireland’s elite track cyclists will compete across sprint and endurance events with 12 national titles on offer over two action-packed days of racing.

Regular Eurosport commentator Declan Quigley calls the action alongside two-time Track Cycling Olympian Shannon McCurley.

Saturday, August 28th

10.00 Sprint Qualifier

F200 Women

F200 Men

10.45 Sprint Quarter Finals

Women – 4 matches

Men – 4 matches

11.15 Pursuit Qualifiers

3k Pursuit Women

4k Pursuit Men

13.15 Sprint Semi Finals

Women’s Sprint Semi Final

Men’s Sprint Semi Finals

14.15 Pursuit Medal Rides

Women Bronze

Women Gold/Silver

Men Bronze

Men Gold/Silver

15.00 Sprint Medal Rides

Women Bronze

Women Gold/Silver

Men Bronze

Men Gold/Silver

Medal Presentation Sprint & Pursuit

Sunday, August 29th

10.00 Keirin Semis

Keirin Semi Final Women

Keirin Semi Final Men

11.00 Keirin Finals

Keirin Men 7-12

Women Keirin 7-12

Men’s Keirin Final

Women’s Keirin Final

Men’s Keirin Medal Presentation

12.00 Scratch Races

Women’s Scratch Race

Men’s Scratch Race

13.30 500/Kilo

Women’s 500m TT

Men’s Kilo TT

Scratch & TT Medal Presentation