Watch the Senior Track Cycling National Championships on Independent.ie this weekend

Kelly Murphy on her way to victory in last year’s 3km Individual Pursuit. Photo: Inpho

This weekend’s Senior Track Cycling National Championships will be live-streamed on Independent.ie from Sundrive Velodrome in Dublin.

The marquee event of the Irish track season takes place this Saturday and Sunday, with the action getting under way from 9.45am each morning.

Independent.ie is onboard as media partners, hosting the live stream and bringing track cycling to a national audience.

Regular Eurosport commentator Declan Quigley will be joined by two-time track cycling Olympian Shannon McCurley for live commentary and interviews throughout the weekend. The 2021 Track Cycling National Championship will feature many of Ireland’s top cyclists in a mix of sprint and endurance-based events.

The rivalry between Kelly Murphy and Lara Gillespie should be one of the highlights of the weekend. Murphy and Gillespie are team-mates on the Irish Women’s Team Pursuit squad but will put that to one side this weekend when they compete in the scratch race and the 3km individual pursuit.

Murphy (32) is fresh from her gold medal performance in the individual pursuit at last month’s Track Nations Cup event in St Petersburg while 20-year-old Gillespie won silver in the same discipline at the U-23 European championships in Holland last week.

Murphy prevailed in the 3km event at last year’s national championships with Gillespie taking the honours in the scratch race.

Michael O’Loughlin is back to defend his title in the men’s 4km individual pursuit which will also feature national time trial champion on the road Conn McDunphy.