WATCH: The €13million bike Sam Bennett will be riding at the Vuelta a Espana

Sam Bennett has given Independent.ie readers an exclusive look at the Specialized bikes he’ll be riding over the gruelling 21 stages of this year’s Vuelta a Espana which starts today.

The Carrick-on-Suir sprinter will be writing a daily diary throughout the race for Independent.ie and the Irish Independent and before the racing begins in Utrecht in the Netherlands today, Bennett gave us a look at his road bike and time trial bike.

While the three-week Grand Tour starts with a team time trial, stages 2 and 3 should be opportunities for the sprinters and Bennett will be hoping to show his rivals a clean pair of heels as he races for the line on his Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7.

This bike has a full carbon frame, handlebar and seat post and even carbon wheels. Bennett is running tubeless tyres which means if he sufferers a puncture he shouldn’t get that deflating feeling. The bike also comes with electronic gear shifters and hydraulic disk brakes which have great stopping power.

To buy in the shops this would set you back about €13,000.

For the stage 1 team time trial and the stage 10 individual time trial, Bennett will be riding the Specialised S-Works Shiv TT, which comes in around €11,500 and comes with a disk wheel in the back to improve aerodynamics, but again is also full carbon and comes with hydraulic disk brakes.

Bennett is hoping these speed machines can see him return to the top step of the podium over the next three weeks. And remember to follow his progress with his exclusively diaries on Independent.ie.