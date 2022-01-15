The 2022 Cycling Ireland eRacing National Championships will be live streamed on Saturday, 15th January.

A total of 15 riders will take part in the in-person final having secured qualification back in mid-December. Imogen Cotter has relocated to Girona and will be unable to attend the in-person event leaving the women's category wide open. Glenn Kinning is out due to injury meaning first reserve Ruairí Woods gets the call up.

The National Champions will be decided on the New York, Astoria Line 8 course, a total distance of 34.5 kilometres and 423 metres of elevation.

Live Streaming Schedule – Saturday, January 15th

Women’s race: 4.15pm

Men’s race: 6.45pm