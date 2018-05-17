Sport Cycling

WATCH: Ireland's Sam Bennett powers home to win his second stage of Giro d'Italia

Ireland's Sam Bennett celebrates
Sam Roberts

Ireland's Sam Bennett came out on top of a sprint finish to win stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.

The 27-year-old won his second stage on this year's tour at the Imola racing circuit in Northern Italy.

Bennett had already registered a victory in this year's Giro D'Italia with his win on stage 7 - Ireland's first since 1987 - and the Irishman topped the podium again in a sprint finish after a 214 kilometre ride in poor conditions.

Britain's Simon Yates maintains a 47 second overall lead with nine stages of the tour remaining.

Online Editors

