Friday 11 May 2018

Watch: Ireland's Sam Bennett becomes first Irishman to win a stage at the Giro in 31 years after frantic sprint finish

Irish rider Sam Bennett celebrates as he crosses the finish line, winning the 159 km seventh stage of the 101th Giro d'Italia
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland's Sam Bennett has won his first ever stage at a Grand Tour by outsprinting his rivals in a frantic finish to stage 7 of the Giro D'Italia

The Bora-Hansgrohe cyclist was first past the finish line after the 159km stage from Pizzo to Praia a Mare after beating off Elia Viviani.

He is the first Irishman to claim a stage at the Giro since Stephen Roche won stage 22 on his way to claiming the title in 1987.

The 27-year-old had two third places in the earlier stages in Israel but will stand on the top spot on the podium after his exploits today.

“I’m really happy,” said Bennett. “We tried so hard in other sprints but never got the timing right. The team did a fantastic job and want to thank everyone who helped me get to this point.”

Watch the exciting finish below:

Online Editors

