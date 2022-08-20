WATCH: Dramatic footage shows Irish contenders using fire extinguishers after crashing in Belgium

TWO Irish contenders at the WRC’s Belgium Rally were forced to crack out the fire extinguishers as their car rolled into a ditch this morning.

Smoke was seen coming from Craig Breen’s M-Sport Ford Puma after the Waterford man over-cooked it on a left-hander during SS10 this morning, with co-driver Paul Nagle forced to use the fire extinguisher stored in the upturned car. Other drivers stopped to help as onlookers used watering cans to help quell the smoke on the hybrid car.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The pair, who are unharmed from today’s accident, had started the day in fifth place and were hoping to make a charge towards a podium spot before their crash red flagged the special stage

They had struggled with tyre choice yesterday when chasing the Hyundai duo of Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak, who ended yesterday 1-2, but the Irish pairing were still the best of the M-Sport Ford drivers and with past experience on these roads Breen was tipped to climb the rankings before competition ended tomorrow.

“Fifth place is not where we hoped to be after the opening day, but we have really struggled with the car. We will refocus overnight & hope for better,” Breen said yesterday.