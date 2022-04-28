Watch: Cyclist crashes when saddle falls off as he celebrates stage win – only to find out he finished second

Eduard Prades suffers a disaster at the end of stage 1 at the International Tour of Hellas in Greece

Spanish cyclist Eduard Prades suffered an ignominious end to Wednesday’s stage one at the International Tour of Hellas in Greece.

The 34-year-old arrived at the finish in a group and sprinted for the line, after 190km, into Chania. The Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider thought he was crossing the finishing line to win the stage so celebrated with the traditional two-armed salute.

However, as he was celebrating, his saddle fell off, sending him crashing to the ground. With his hands aloft, Prades can be seen to fall off the back end of his saddle, and land bottom-first on the asphalt in front of the fast charging peloton. The following riders slowed so as not to hit the seated Spaniard.

Think you're having a bad day? Think again. Eduard Prades thought he'd won stage one of the #TourOfHellas today, and had hit the floor before being told he was 2nd...🥲 pic.twitter.com/6nO2azTaEh — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) April 27, 2022

To add insult to injury, Prades was then told he finished in second place on the stage, 1:46 behind Aaron Gate (Bolton Equities Black Spoke).

Kiwi rider Gate was up the road on his own and won the stage. He was clear in a four-man breakaway for most of the day before pushing on alone with about 25km to go. Gate crossed the line clear of the small chasing group, from which Prades won the sprint for second place, with Filippo Baroncini (Trek-Segafredo) third.

Prades did not know Gate had gone up the road and was not brought back with other escapees.

“Everything pointed to riding for the win,” Prades said. “When I looked at the TV bikes, the support cars, and the way our group was heading, I had the feeling that we were riding for the win. I thought that the leading group had already been caught, but it turned out that I had misjudged that.”

He joked: “At least I have a photo that I really wanted for my son.”



