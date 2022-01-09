The 2022 Cyclocross National Championships is taking place this afternoon in the City of Armagh at the picturesque Palace Demesne.

The Cycling Ireland Cyclocross National Championships, hosted by Square Wheelers CC and supported by ABC Council, has attracted a strong field of Irish riders.

A total of 273 competitors have entered across all championship categories from under 14 up to masters all competing for top honours and the coveted National Champions jersey.

You can follow all the action as it happens here on Independent.ie Sport.

Live Streaming Schedule – Sunday, January 9th

12:50 Senior/Masters Women Start

13:50 Senior/Masters Women Prize Giving

14:30 Senior Men Start

15:45 Senior Men Prize Giving