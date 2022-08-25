One of the hazards of being a professional cyclist is the fact that it can sometimes be a pain in the a**e. Quite literally.

Thursday, August 25, Stage 6: Bilbao to Ascension al Pico Jano (181.2kms)

While a lot of riders use chamois cream down below, I’m always afraid it will soften my skin and don’t usually use anything.

On a three-week Grand Tour like the Vuelta, however, I sometimes use a spray that puts a light protective layer over the area in question.

This morning, while getting changed on the bus before the start though, I sprayed a bit too much on.

In a scene resembling Newt Scamander rescuing Theseus from the manticores in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, I found myself side-stepping up and down the aisle of the team bus like a crab in an effort to get air at the affected area while also trying not to have certain parts of my anatomy stick to my leg.

The fact that I was doing this naked, while fellas were bending down tightening their shoes or rummaging in their kit bags, didn’t exactly go down well – and as I did my little dance, I glanced up to see the DS shake his head at me.

While I went to the start nice and dry – in all areas – by the time we got to the first climb of the day, the second-category Puerto de Alisas after 69km, we were told it was raining up ahead.

Danny (van Poppel) dropped back to the car and got everyone’s rain jackets as we climbed and I put mine on about 500 metres before the top, to protect me from the wind chill on the descent.

A soft wheel just after the top forced me to stop to change bikes. Because it was on the descent, I lost a minute in a flash, so I had to put in a bit of effort to get regain contact with the peloton.

With a 14km long first-category summit finish today, my aim as a non-climber was to get to the penultimate mountain, with about 50km to go, and then just tempo to the finish.

On big mountain stages, as the overall contenders set about attacking each other, the riders who can’t climb as well – usually the bigger punchier riders and sprinters – form their own group, known as the grupetto, at the back of the race.

With the sole aim of saving as much energy as possible for a day that might suit them better, there’s an etiquette in the grupetto whereby everyone helps each other get to the finish within the daily time limit.

If a guy is sick or badly injured he will get a free ride at the back of the group but for the most part if the grupetto helps you, you help them.

There is safety in numbers, too. If half the peloton does finish outside the time limit on a particularly hard stage, there is a better chance of being reinstated than if you’re on your own or with a handful of riders.

Today, we had a guy in the grupetto who had crashed earlier on the stage. Obviously not used to riding slower uphill, he drove on ahead of us on the penultimate climb. In the valley, though, as we all worked together, we caught and passed him again.

He sat on the back of the group as we all rolled through in the valley and was just about to ride away from us again as we began the ascent to the summit finish, when somebody let a roar at him. So far the grupetto on this Vuelta hasn’t gelled properly.

There are still some younger guys who haven’t experienced it before and a few others who maybe don’t want to lose so much time. By the end of week three, though, some of them will be happy enough to finish, never mind finish with us.

While there were a few crashes on the wet descents today, we took it easy. We have Wahoo computers on our handlebars that show us the corners that are coming up, and when you get used to them you can read how tight to take them.

The first-category Collada de Brennes after 140km was rotten the whole way to the top but the final climb, although it was around 14km long, wasn’t as bad, even though we were now riding in fog and rain.

Our 20-strong group crossed the line 36 minutes after stage winner Jay Vine of Alpecin-Deceuninck. We still had eight minutes to spare, so we could have taken it slower.

Although Remco Evenepoel rode away from the overall contender’s group at the top to take over the race lead, our GC rider Jai (Hindley) crossed the line for eighth on the stage and is now up to 11th overall, with Wilco (Kelderman) 12th and Sergio (Higuita) 18th.

At the summit, it became apparent that the Vuelta organisers are not used to having a sprinter in the green jersey during the mountains because by the time I got changed and headed to the podium, everyone was gone.

I just walked up on the stage and waved to an empty field for the craic.

The guys taking down the barriers got a great kick out of it.

Vuelta a Espana, Live, Eurosport 1, 1.30