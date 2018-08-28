Immediately after yesterday's stage, I was one of the riders called for an anti-doping test.

Immediately after yesterday's stage, I was one of the riders called for an anti-doping test.

Vuelta a Espana Diary: 'Yuri was sitting in a wheelchair waiting to go home, his race over'

As usual I was accompanied to doping control by one of the team soigneurs, Yuri, who gave me a clean set of clothes and a drink while I waited to be called in to pee.

After a few minutes sitting in the cabin, Yuri was radioed to come back to the finish line to meet Rohan Dennis and Richie Porte's group who had been dropped on the finishing climb and were about to cross the line a few minutes after the winner.

While he was on his way to meet the lads with drinks and towels at the line however, a car reversed back onto the road, running over his foot and breaking two or three bones in the process.

To be honest, I didn't know much about it until I went for massage last night and found Yuri wasn't there as he had been taken to hospital after the stage.

Wheelchair

When I went down to breakfast this morning he was sitting in the lobby in a wheelchair waiting to go home, his Vuelta over.

Today, we started close to Marbella and were stuck in a massive traffic jam on the way to the start, which meant that while we still arrived 45 minutes early, our pre-stage briefing was pretty, well... brief.

Today's plan was that we didn't have a plan.

Although we started out facing a 20km long first-category mountain after 15km of racing, we knew the second half of the stage was more conducive to a bunch sprint finish and that there was little chance that whatever breakaway went clear on the climb would be allowed stay clear by the sprinters' teams.

For that reason, nobody was really motivated to go in the early breakaway and we were happy to just ride along in the peloton and get the stage over with as little fuss as possible.

Thankfully, the break went clear before the climb so there was no attacking on the slope.

Instead Team Sky set a steady pace for their race leader Michal Kwiatkowski all the way up.

They got the tempo just right, allowing the leaders go out to around four minutes by the top but keeping the pressure up on the peloton at the same time, doing just enough to keep the sprinters' teams interested in taking over the chase once we got to the flatter section over the top.

The Puerto del Madrono wasn't too easy and wasn't too hard but with almost an hour of climbing in around 36 degrees, we were glad to have a couple of our team soigneurs handing up cold drinks from the side of the road at two different spots on the mountain.

The rest of the day was pretty windy, even if the breeze was warm, so we had to be focussed every time the road changed direction just in case somebody tried to split the peloton so the day actually flew by.

As we've been based in the same hotel in Torremolinos for the past six days my BMC squad had checked out the last 30km a few days before the Vuelta start.

There were a good few bumps and lumps and roundabouts in the last few kilometres so we knew it was important to be up near the front for the finish, without getting in the way of the sprinters.

When they did take over from Sky, the Belgian-based Quickstep squad rode pretty well today, keeping the gap down to catching distance even after a few riders jumped across to the break in the last 40km or so, before reeling in the last of them with just 6km left and leading their Italian champion Elia Viviani to stage victory in the final sprint to the line.

Bunch finish

With almost everyone finishing on the same time, Kwiatkowski retained his 10 second lead over yesterday's winner Alejandro Valverde while I actually moved up one place to 22nd overall, although I'm not sure how as the stage ended in a big bunch finish.

Unlike the Tour de France, or even the Giro, the Vuelta doesn't have a few flat days to ease everyone in before hitting the mountains.

Today we had 3,000m of climbing on what was considered a flat day for the sprinters.

Tomorrow, stage four, sees us hit the big mountains already, with a first-category summit finish at Alfacar.

The 30km drag to the top of Puerto de Alfacar might come a bit early for me to have found my climbing legs but it's sure to shake up things up at the top of the general classification.

Vuelta a Espana, Live Eurosport, 3.0

Irish Independent