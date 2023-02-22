UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup set to return to Dublin in November

Dublin is set to host the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup for the second year running after being named on the 2023/24 calendar.
Dublin was a late addition to the 2022/23 schedule but after a successful running of the event last December, race organisers Flanders Classics have announced that the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbottstown will host the fifth round of this year’s series on Sunday November 26.
Over 8,000 fans attended last year’s event which saw some of the biggest names in cycling descend on Dublin. And the big names didn’t disappoint with three-time World Champion Wout van Aert winning the men’s race and Dutch star Fem van Empel prevailing in a thrilling battle with compatriot Puck Pieterse in the women’s race.
November’s event will also include official youth category racing alongside the elite men and women.
“Last year’s event was hugely successful, bringing many of the world's top cyclists, male and female, to Ireland,” said Sport Ireland chief executive Una May.
“The strong attendance at the Dublin round showed the demand for this event both among our domestic fans and international visitors. It was also viewed by a large television audience across Europe. We hope that the world class facilities at Sport Ireland Campus are home to events of this scale on an ongoing basis, and naturally welcome the inclusion of a Dublin round in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup calendar next season. We look forward to working with our partners the UCI, Flanders Classics and Cycling Ireland to build on last year’s success.”