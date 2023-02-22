UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup set to return to Dublin in November

Wout van Aert of Belgium celebrates after winning the men's elite race at the Sport Ireland Campus last December. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dublin is set to host the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup for the second year running after being named on the 2023/24 calendar.

Dublin was a late addition to the 2022/23 schedule but after a successful running of the event last December, race organisers Flanders Classics have announced that the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbottstown will host the fifth round of this year’s series on Sunday November 26.