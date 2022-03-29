Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges to race against top female riders this weekend

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges is due to compete against leading female riders including five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny at the National Omnium Championships in Derby, England this weekend.

Twenty-one-year-old Bridges, who won the men's points race at the British Universities' championships in Glasgow only last month, began hormone therapy last year and has now become eligible to compete in women's events.

British Cycling's regulations, which were updated in January this year, require riders to have had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period prior to competition.

Bridges previously set a national junior men's record over 25 miles and was selected to join British Cycling's senior academy in 2019.

British Cycling said the update to its policy on transgender athletes was issued following a "wide-ranging consultation".

A British Cycling spokesperson said: "We believe that the updated policy reflects the current evidence available to us, however we acknowledge that more research into this area is required.

"For this reason we have committed to reviewing our policy annually, or more frequently as evolving circumstances dictate, and we would encourage people to share any thoughts or comments with us by emailing policies@britishcycling.org.uk."