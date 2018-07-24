Sport Cycling

Tuesday 24 July 2018

Tour de France Stage 16 brought to standstill by farmers' protest with 'tear gas' used by police affecting riders

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas cleans his stinging eyes after tear gas was used during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, southwestern France
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Stage 16 of the Tour de France was brought to a standstill by a farmers' roadside protest with bales of hay blocking the road in the Massif Central.

The race was neutralised after 30km, between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon in south-western France, as police dealt with the protestors using tear gas according to reports on the ground.

Police officers carry a protester off the road. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Riders, including Peter Sagan, poured bottles of mineral water into their eyes as they suffered from the effects of the gas that is said to have blown into the path of the peloton.

The decision to neutralise was made by race director Christian Prudhomme, but the stage resumed after a delay of around 15 minutes.

Protests from farmers are not uncommon during the Tour de France. Protestors in Brittany during the 1974 Tour blocked roads and even used tactics such as hanging pigs from lamp posts.

