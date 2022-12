The 2024 Tour de France will start in Italy for the first time in its history.

Organisers have announced the grand depart will take place on June 29 from Florence to Rimini to mark 100 years since Ottavio Bottecchia became the first Italian rider to win the Tour.

A total of three stages will be held in Italy while the famous race is set to conclude in Nice rather than Paris on July 21 as the French capital builds up to hosting the Olympics a few days later.