Tim Wellens takes Vuelta stage 14 as Dan Martin comes home in eighth to stay fourth overall

Belgium’s Tim Wellens won stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana as Primoz Roglic retained his lead in the general classification and Ireland's Dan Martin remained in fourth.

Having moved to the front of a six-man breakaway in the final kilometre of the 204.7km stage from Lugo to Ourense, Wellens (Lotto Soudal) held off a late surge from Canadian Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) to cross the line first.

Czech rider Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step) came third. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished eighth on the stage, 3'44" behind Wellens in the same group as Roglic to stay 1'42" back from the leader.

It was a second victory of the race for Wellens, who also triumphed on stage five.

Wellens said on Eurosport: “It was not easy to win. I had to really fight to get in the breakaway, and then all my companions in the breakaway were really strong riders.

“I knew I had to take the last corner in first position and I felt Woods coming, but suddenly the finish line was there and I crossed first.”

The general classification contenders all finished together, leaving Slovenia’s Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) still 39 seconds ahead of second-placed Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), while Britain’s Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) is third.

